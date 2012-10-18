* Band says preparations for Nov/Dec concerts going well
* Documentary "Crossfire Hurricane" premieres in London
By Sarah Mills
LONDON, Oct 18 Singer Mick Jagger said the
Rolling Stones had rehearsed around 70 songs for a series of
50th anniversary concerts later this year, and guitarist Keith
Richards assured fans the veteran British rockers would
"deliver".
The four Stones appeared on the red carpet on Thursday for
the world premiere of "Crossfire Hurricane", a documentary
charting the meteoric rise to fame and fortune following their
debut in London in 1962.
Jagger, who is 69, Richards, fellow guitarist Ronnie Wood
and drummer Charlie Watts posed for photographers before
speaking to the media on their way into the movie theatre in
London's Leicester Square.
"Rehearsals are going very well, (we've) done about 70
different songs," Jagger told reporters. "I said, 'look, we only
need to do 30, we don't need to do 70, but now we are doing 70.
I don't know if we will do them all."
Richards added of the upcoming gigs in London and New York:
"You know, we are looking forward to a great time. See, it's a
two-way thing. It's to do with all these people and it's to do
with us, we will deliver alright - one love."
The band, one of the most successful in rock history and
behind songs like "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," "Honky Tonk
Women" and "Angie," is marking its 50th birthday with a greatest
hits album, photo book, exhibitions, documentary and gigs.
The Stones will play the O2 Arena in London on Nov. 25 and
29 before crossing the Atlantic to perform at the Prudential
Center, Newark, on Dec. 13 and 15. Jagger has hinted that the
band could play more dates in the future.
NO SATISFACTION ON TICKET PRICES
Tickets to the London dates go on general sale on Friday,
although priority customers, including Amex card users and
subscribers to the Stones archive mailing list, have been able
to by some of them earlier.
Fans have voiced anger at the ticketing system and reports
of prices ranging from 95 pounds ($152) to as much as 950 pounds
($1,520) for a "VIP hospitality" seat.
At the film premiere, hundreds of fans gathered to catch a
glimpse of the band members who signed autographs on their way
in.
While clearly enamoured with their musical heroes, some in
the crowd were unhappy about the concert ticket prices.
"Too much, against rock and roll ethics if you ask me," said
Valantina Bertezzi, a 29-year-old who had taken the day off work
to see the Stones. "(They) should be cheaper and more for the
people than 'American Express People'."
"Crossfire Hurricane," screened as part of the London film
festival, is drawn entirely from archive footage and attempts to
recreate what it was like to be on stage and backstage amid
riotous noise and screams of adulation. Jagger said it looked
"like a pretty mad ride".
Critics praised its portrayal of the Stones in the 1960s and
70s, when many music critics argue they were at the peak of
their powers untainted by commercialism.
"Millions of fans will doubtless indulge these elderly
gentleman rebels as they engage in yet another round of
lucrative myth-making," wrote The Hollywood Reporter's Stephen
Dalton in a review.
"In other words, 'Crossfire Hurricane' is business as usual
from the Stones, and good fun on its own terms. However, anyone
expecting buried treasure or fresh insights into ancient rock
folklore will get no satisfaction here."
(Writing by Mike Collett-White, editing by Jill Serjeant)