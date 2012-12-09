By Edith Honan
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 9 Fifty years since their first
London jam sessions, the Rolling Stones kicked off the U.S. leg
of a brief anniversary tour with a vibrant show in New York on
Saturday that belied their years - wrinkles and nostalgia aside.
Drummers wearing gorilla masks warmed up the crowd packed
into Brooklyn's Barclays Center as black-clad women swung their
long tresses in rhythm.
Mick Jagger pranced, shimmied and howled his way through the
2-1/2 hour show, pausing to reminisce about the band's history
and its first New York concert at Carnegie Hall in 1964.
For a group whose early years were punctuated by quarrels
and occasional brushes with the law, the biggest controversy
ahead of Saturday's show was the price of seats - up to $800,
and as much as 10 times that amount on websites offering
last-minute tickets.
In those days, milk was cheaper and "tickets to the Rolling
Stones was - well, I'm not going to go there," Jagger
acknowledged.
The band's last major tour was in 2007 and the latest
reunion almost didn't happen, owing in part to a spat between
Jagger and guitarist Keith Richards over comments Richards made
about the singer in a 2010 autobiography.
Richards joked in a recent interview: "We can't get divorced
- we're doing it for the kids."
A tribute video opened Saturday's proceedings featuring
celebrities heaping praise on the band.
"They're great songs to do bad things to," said actor Johnny
Depp. "Just how skinny they all are... It really, really pisses
me off," said actress Cate Blanchett.
The Stones - average age 68 - ripped through 20 hits that
began with "Get Off of My Cloud" and closed with "Sympathy for
the Devil" and an encore of "You Can't Always Get What You
Want", "Jumping Jack Flash" and "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction".
Women in the crowd opened their arms wide as Jagger, wearing
a silver sequined jacket, strutted along the horseshoe-shaped
stage for "I Wanna Be Your Man", a Beatles tune. The band was
then joined by R&B singer Mary J. Blige for "Gimme Shelter".
"People say 'why do you keep doing this?'" Jagger told the
crowd. He thanked fans for buying records and "generally being
amazing for the last 50 years."
The Stones started their brief diamond jubilee tour in
London and are due to play twice in Newark, New Jersey.
Fans said it could be the last chance for New Yorkers to see
the band live.
"It's the only concert I wanted to see before I die," said
Lucy Webley, 33.
(Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)