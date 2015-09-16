LOS ANGELES, Sept 16 The Rolling Stones plan to
record a new album next year, the band's 25th U.S. studio set
and its first in more than a decade, lead guitarist Keith
Richards says.
In a live radio interview on Tuesday night to promote the
upcoming release of his own solo album, "Crosseyed Heart," the
71-year-old rock icon said he and his bandmates - Mick Jagger,
Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood - were ready to return to the
studio.
"I was in London last week, and the boys and I got together,
and yeah, there are now definitely plans to record," Richards
said during the iHeartRadio broadcast. The studio session would
follow the Stones' planned South American tour early next year.
The resulting album would mark the longest interval - at
least 11 years - between new studio sets by the Stones, whose
last album of freshly recorded material was the 2005 release "A
Bigger Bang."
Richards, who was touring North America with the band until
mid-July, is due to release "Crosseyed Heart," his first solo
album in more than 20 years, on Friday.
The set, a mixture of rock, reggae and country music,
features Richards playing electric and acoustic guitars, bass
and piano, as well as singing. It also includes collaborations
with vocalist Norah Jones, keyboardist Ian Neville and guitarist
Waddy Wachtel.
Richards wrote most of the songs on the album with drummer
and co-producer Steve Jordan.
Asked in a separate interview posted Wednesday by the rock
music and pop culture website The Quietus whether the Stones
ever came close to calling it quits as a group, Richards said,
"Never ... They just hibernate. There's never been any sort of
talk of splitting."
(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)