NEW YORK Nov 5 The Rolling Stones on Thursday
announced they will tour Latin America after a 10-year absence,
saying they will play dates in Peru, Colombia and Uruguay for
the first time.
"We love playing Latin America and are excited about going
to some cities for the first time! The audiences are among some
of the best in the world, they bring incredible energy!"
frontman Mick Jagger said in a press statement.
The tour will kick off in Santiago, Chile, on Feb. 3 and
will include concerts in Brazil and Mexico City as well as Lima
and Bogota. Tickets will go on sale on Nov. 9
The "America Latina Ole" stadium tour follows the British
band's 2015 North American tour.
Guitarist Keith Richards said earlier this year that the
band plan to record what would be their first album of new
material since 2005's "A Bigger Bang" after the South American
tour. But Thursday's announcement made no mention of new music
to come from the band.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Lisa Lambert)