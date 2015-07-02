LONDON, July 2 Veteran rockers The Rolling
Stones will put on their first major exhibition looking at their
more than 50 years in music at a London gallery next year,
showcasing some 500 items including original stage designs,
guitars and costumes.
"EXHIBITIONISM" will run from April to September 2016 at the
Saatchi Gallery in the British capital, with some of the objects
said to be from the band's personal archives and never seen
before by the public.
Among the items on display from the legendary rock group
which formed in London in 1962 will be costumes, dressing room
paraphernalia, instruments, audio tracks as well as unseen video
clips, according to organisers.
Original poster and album cover artwork as well as personal
diaries will also feature.
A similar kind of exhibition dedicated to British singer
David Bowie's career opened in London in 2013 at the Victoria &
Albert Museum, drawing huge crowds.
"We've been thinking about it actually for quite a long
time, collecting things, thinking 'We better save this because
we want people to see it'," lead singer Mick Jagger said.
"It is a kind of look at your career. I think it's an
interesting time to do it. We have enough stuff, in fact too
much stuff."
"EXHIBITIONISM" is said to have taken three years of
planning and will spread over two floors at the gallery.
Tickets go on sale on July 10.
