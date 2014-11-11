NEW YORK Nov 11 Legendary rock group The
Rolling Stones are locked in a legal battle with an insurance
company over a $12.7 million claim for canceled tour dates in
Australia and New Zealand following the March death of Mick
Jagger's girlfriend, designer L'Wren Scott.
A U.S. judge granted insurance underwriters, who have denied
the claim by the rock group, permission to investigate the
mental state of Scott, who committed suicide in her upscale New
York apartment on March 17 at the age of 49.
Judge Brooke C. Wells of U.S. District Court of Utah ruled
last month that the underwriters could question Randall
Bambrough, Scott's brother, about her medical and mental
history.
The Rolling Stones took out a $23.9 million insurance policy
before their 2014 tour of Asia and Australia to cover
cancellations due to the death of family members and others who
are listed in the policy, which included Scott.
The band canceled the Australia and New Zealand leg of their
world tour following Scott's death.
The underwriters said they denied the claim because Scott's
death was intentional and not a sudden, unforeseen event.
"Ms. Scott's death arose from, was traceable to, or
accelerated by, a condition for which she had received or been
recommended medical attention," the underwriters said, according
to the court papers.
The Rolling Stones sued the underwriters in a court action
filed in London and the underwriters are claiming that
information it is seeking from Scott's brother is relevant to
the English litigation.
There was no immediate comment from representatives of The
Rolling Stones about the case.
Scott, a former stylist turned designer, created sleek, sexy
creations that were popular with Hollywood stars including
Nicole Kidman and Amy Adams.
The tall, raven-haired designer had dated Jagger, 71, since
2001 and left her entire estate of $9 million to the singer.
The Rolling Stones started the rescheduled tour in South
Australia on Oct. 25 but were forced to cancel a Nov. 8 concert
in Australia when Jagged fell ill with a throat infection. The
singer was under doctor's orders to rest his vocal cords for a
few days.
Their next concert is scheduled for Sydney on Nov. 12.
