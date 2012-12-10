Members of the band The Rolling Stones (L-R) Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts, and Keith Richards perform at the Barclays Center in New York, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The Rolling Stones will close their 50th anniversary celebration by inviting Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga and The Black Keys to join them on stage for their final show on Saturday.

The band said in a statement on Monday that Springsteen, Gaga and The Black Keys, who span the American rock and pop genres, will join them at their last performance in Newark, New Jersey.

"Now the fun begins of trying to figure out the best songs to perform together," the statement said.

Lady Gaga, 26, tweeted her excitement on Monday.

"He had me at 'hello, it's Mick'."

British rockers The Rolling Stones -- Mick Jagger, drummer Charlie Watts and guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood -- began a series of five anniversary concerts on November 25, two in London and three in the United States.

They will also play at a benefit concert in New York on Wednesday for victims of hurricane Sandy, which hit the northeastern United States in late October.

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy, editing by Jill Serjeant and Grant McCool)