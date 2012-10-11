LONDON Oct 11 The Rolling Stones released new
single "Doom and Gloom" on Thursday, their first new song in
over six years, and early reviews were mixed.
Celebrating their 50th anniversary this year, the British
rock veterans behind "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" and "Honky
Tonk Women" have gone back to their roots in a fast-tempo, blues
track described variously as "gritty", "dirty" and "swampy".
Doom and Gloom is one of two new songs on their upcoming
greatest hits album "GRRR!", which hits shelves on Nov. 12, and
there was a sense of relief among critics that the track sounded
like the Stones of old.
"Received music industry wisdom has it that new Rolling
Stones material exists purely to flog compilation albums or tour
tickets," wrote Dan Silver in the Mirror tabloid.
"It's with some relief that we report it's actually rather
good," he added in a three-out-of-five star review.
Neil McCormick of the Daily Telegraph also gave Doom and
Gloom three stars, saying it was "business as usual" for the
band and drawing comparisons between the song and the "basement
rock" of their acclaimed 1972 album "Exile on Main Street".
Both critics argued that the song's weakest point was lead
singer Mick Jagger's vocals.
"The best bit is when he stops singing and starts blowing,"
said McCormick of the harmonica interlude.
Silver praised the "nicotine-stained chords" of Ronnie Wood
and Keith Richards on guitars and Charlie Watts's "customary
magic" on the drums, but added:
"If there's a weak link here then it's actually Jagger, who
honks and caterwauls over the track like one of his own tribute
artists. His extended enunciation is excruciating - almost to
the point of parody in places."
Music magazine NME called Doom and Gloom a "'Gimme Shelter'
for Generation Wii.
"The ... new Stones song ... is a revitalising reminder of
what made them great in the first place, a tune that will sit
seamlessly amongst their classics. Are you listening, Macca?" it
concluded, in a challenge to ex-Beatle Paul McCartney.
Doom and Gloom and GRRR! are part of a series of events to
celebrate half a century of the Stones, one of the world's most
successful and influential rock and roll bands who started out
on July 12, 1962 at the Marquee Club in London's Oxford Street.
The rockers walk the red carpet at the London film festival
next week for the premiere of a documentary called "Crossfire
Hurricane" and they also published a photograph album in July.
The Museum of Modern Art in New York stages a film
retrospective opening on Nov. 15 and the Stones are even helping
to decorate London's famous Carnaby Street this Christmas.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)