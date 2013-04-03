LONDON, April 3 The Rolling Stones unveiled
details of their biggest tour in six years on Wednesday, playing
dates in North America and Britain after a stage return last
year to celebrate 50 years in music.
The band said they would kick off their "50 and Counting"
tour in Los Angeles on an unspecified date but would then play
Oakland, California on May 5 and eight other cities including
Toronto and London, UK.
The veteran rockers, who have already said they will
headline Britain's biggest musical festival Glastonbury in June,
first sparked rumours about more concerts after sell-out dates
last year in Paris, London and New York with a March 29th post
on their website that said "5 Days & Counting..."
The Rolling Stones, which are comprised of Mick Jagger,
Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood on guitar, and Charlie Watts on
drums, emerged alongside The Beatles in the early 1960s.