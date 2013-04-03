* Biggest Rolling Stones tour in six years
* Nine North American, 2 British dates
* Stage designed on the band's tongue, lips logo
LONDON, April 3 The Rolling Stones unveiled
details of their biggest tour in six years on Wednesday, playing
nine dates in North America as well as two British concerts
after a stage comeback last year to celebrate 50 years in music.
The band said they would kick off their "50 and Counting"
tour in Los Angeles on an unspecified date and then play
Oakland, California, on May 5 and seven other North American
cities before performing in London's Hyde Park on July 6.
The veteran rockers, who played sell-out shows on a
mini-tour of London, the United States and France last year, had
already been named as headline act at Britain's biggest musical
festival, Glastonbury, on June 29 which is also a sell-out.
As part of their 50th celebrations, the band last year
released a greatest hits collection, a documentary, and a
photographic book and then sparked rumours about more concerts
with a March 29th website post saying: "5 Days & Counting".
"'50 and Counting' has been pretty amazing so far," lead
singer Mick Jagger said in a statement on Wednesday.
"We did a few shows in London and New York last year ... and
had such a good time that we thought ... let's do some more."
The band, working with privately held tour promoter AEG
Live, will also play in San Jose, Las Vegas, Anaheim, Toronto,
Chicago, Boston and Philadelphia in May and June with tickets
going on sale beginning April 8.
The stage design for the tour is based on the band's tongue
and lips logo, which extends out into the crowd, allowing
Jagger, with his trademark swagger, to strut out into the crowd.
They will then return to Britain for the Glastonbury
festival and Hyde Park.
Guitarist Keith Richards said Hyde Park held great memories
for the band which played there 44 years ago, with the concert a
tribute to founder member, guitarist Brian Jones, who drowned
two days earlier.
"It seems like yesterday," Richards told the BBC. "It's
going to be a great summer, man ... All the gigs we haven't done
or wanted to redo are popping up."
Live performances have emerged as the major money earner in
the music business as the industry goes digital with growing
numbers of veteran acts returning to stage and attracting
well-heeled, ageing fans willing to pay high prices for tickets.
Concert-tracking website Pollstar said the band grossed
$35.5 million from their mini-tour in late 2012 when high ticket
prices ranging from 95-950 pounds ($1,500) rankled some fans.
The Rolling Stones, which are comprised of Jagger, Richards
and Ronnie Wood on guitar, and Charlie Watts on drums, emerged
alongside The Beatles in the early 1960s.
They became one of the most successful groups in rock and
roll history with hits such as "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction,"
"Jumpin' Jack Flash" and "Sympathy for the Devil".
The band has toured 40 times in a five-decade career, mostly
across Europe and North America in the 1960s and 1970s.
They last went on the road for their "A Bigger Bang" tour
from 2005 to 2007, playing 144 shows globally and grossing more
than $550 million, one of the world's most lucrative tours.