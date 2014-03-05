Microsoft's silver lining: Surface loses, but Windows wins
April 27 Microsoft Corp's lineup of Surface tablets, laptops and desktop computers has always been a paradox.
LOS ANGELES, March 5 Hip hop artist ScHoolboy Q knocked Disney's juggernaut soundtrack "Frozen" from the top spot of the Billboard 200 album chart on Wednesday.
"Oxymoron," the third studio album from ScHoolboy Q and the first to be released through a major label, Universal Music Group's Interscope Records, sold 139,000 copies in its first week, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.
The "Frozen" soundtrack, which features the hit Oscar-winning song "Let It Go" and previously topped the Billboard chart for five non-consecutive weeks, dropped to No. 2 this week with 91,000 copies.
The Walt Disney Co film still performs strongly at the global box office, recently crossing the $1 billion mark in ticket sales worldwide.
ScHoolboy Q led six new entries in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart this week.
Los Angeles alt-rocker Beck landed at No. 3 with his latest studio album "Morning Phase." Rapper Kid Cudi notched No. 4 after the release of "Kid Cudi Presents Satellite FL" last week. Latin music star Romeo Santos came in at No. 5 with "Formula Vol. 2."
Country music star Dierks Bentley's "Riser" debuted at No. 6, while pop-rock group The Fray rounded out the new entries with "Helios" at No. 8.
Overall album sales for the week ending March 2 totaled 5.1 million, down 12 percent from the comparable week in 2013, Billboard said.
April 27 Microsoft Corp's lineup of Surface tablets, laptops and desktop computers has always been a paradox.
April 27 Google parent Alphabet Inc posted a surge in profit and revenue on Thursday as its core advertising business continued to grow at an extraordinary rate and problems such as an advertiser boycott of YouTube had little impact.