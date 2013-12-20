LOS ANGELES Dec 19 Pop singer Selena Gomez on
Thursday canceled her upcoming Australian concert tour, saying
she needs to take the time to put herself before work.
The 21-year-old former Disney star was to perform five
concerts in Australia, beginning on Feb. 1, 2014, in Perth and
concluding on Feb. 8 in Melbourne.
"My fans are so important to me and I would never want to
disappoint them," the "Come & Get It" singer said in a
statement. "But it has become clear to me and those close to me
that after many years of putting my work first, I need to spend
some time on myself in order to be the best person I can be."
Texas-born Gomez, who has also branched into serious film
roles, is set to tour Asia in January.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Mary Milliken and Eric
Walsh)