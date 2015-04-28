LONDON, April 28 British singer Sam Smith said on Tuesday he has cancelled the remainder of his Australian tour due to a haemorrhage on his vocal chords.

Apologising to his fans, the Grammy Award winner said the decision was taken on doctor's orders.

"I am deeply, deeply saddened to tell my Australian fans, I have to cancel my Australian tour," the singer said in a statement.

"I have been vocally exhausted for a while now however last night in Sydney I had a small haemorrhage on my vocal chords. The doctors have told me I need to fully rest until my vocal chords have healed otherwise this could become a long-term issue."

His Australian tour promoter, Frontier Touring, said it was working with Smith to schedule new performance dates in December.

Smith was scheduled to play more gigs in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth before moving onto the Asian leg of his "In The Lonely Hour" tour, starting in Tokyo on May 7.

Smith triumphed at this year's Grammy Awards, scooping four awards including song of the year for his hit "Stay With Me".

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Crispian Balmer)