NEW YORK, June 16 Motown founder Berry Gordy,
R&B producing duo Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, and pop star Ed
Sheeran were honored at the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New
York.
Babyface, known for both his solo career and work with stars
including Whitney Houston, Toni Braxton and Boyz II Men, was
also honored at the ceremony on Thursday night.
Sheeran received the Hal David Starlight Award, given to
young musicians who have made a significant impact in the music
industry.
Shawn "Jay Z" Carter became the first rapper to be inducted
into the hall.
Cuban-born rapper Pitbull received the first Global
Ambassador Award for creating music that crossed "cultural and
national boundaries."
The Abe Oleman Publishing Award went to past inductee and
composer Alan Menken.
