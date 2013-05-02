LONDON May 2 A musical based on the meteoric
rise of British pop band The Spice Girls that was mauled by the
critics is closing six months after its premiere in London, the
show's producer said on Thursday.
The brainchild of "Mamma Mia!" creator Judy Craymer, "Viva
Forever" was loosely based on the story of The Spice Girls, with
a wannabe girl band making the finals of a TV singing contest
resembling "The X Factor".
But the show, written by British comedienne Jennifer
Saunders, struggled after receiving appalling reviews. Critics
said it lacked the "va-voom" of The Spice Girls and laboured
under an "insultingly banal" script, poor performances and a
gloomy set.
The Spice Girls, who backed the show and all attended the
red-carpet opening in London's West End theatre district last
December, thanked the cast and fans for their support.
"Although 'Viva Forever' won't continue in the West End, we
are thrilled that the thousands of people who came to the show
had as much fun as we did," they said in a statement.
Craymer said it was "with a heavy heart" that the decision
was made to close the show, which opened with strong advance
tickets sales but struggled to fill seats despite discounted
tickets. The last show will be on June 29.
"The show has evolved since we first opened and is
now brighter, lighter and funnier, but despite the wonderful
audiences and extremely positive feedback we just can't make it
work," she said in the statement.
Craymer's "Mamma Mia!", based on ABBA hits, has earned
nearly $2 billion worldwide and was made into a hit film.
The crash of "Viva Forever!" belies the enduring popularity
of The Spice Girls who stormed the charts in the 1990s with a
string of hits including "Viva Forever", "Spice Up Your Life",
and "Wannabe".
They sold more 80 million records worldwide and notched up
nine British No. 1 singles during their six years together
before splitting up in 2000.
Now mothers in their late 30s and early 40s, The Spice Girls
remain popular with Britain's celebrity-obsessed tabloids and
performed at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics.
"Viva Forever!" joins a list of musicals that have failed in
London. DJ Mike Read's musical about Oscar Wilde closed one
night into its run in 2004 and Cameron Mackintosh's "Betty Blue
Eyes" closed after six months in 2011.
Andrew Lloyd Webber, Britain's most successful composer of
musicals, has condemned so-called jukebox musicals based on
previously recorded songs as purely money-making schemes.
"They are cynical exercises. You must have your heart in the
subject you choose to turn into a musical," Lloyd Webber said in
a recent interview.
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)