LONDON Dec 10 The breakout hit "Take Me to
Church" by the young Irish singer Hozier that has been adopted
as a protest song against gay discrimination in Russia was the
most streamed single on Spotify in 2014, the online music
service said on Wednesday.
The anthem-like tune, which also has been nominated for song
of the year at the 57th Grammy Awards, has had more than 87
million streams to date on Spotify.
It has also logged more than 40 million views for the video
version on YouTube, Spotify said in a press release.
The video, in which Hozier, whose full name is Andrew
Hozier-Byrne and who is a native of County Wicklow, does not
appear, portrays a homophobic backlash against a young gay
couple who have to flee an angry mob in Russia.
It includes a clip of a gay rally in Russia, where President
Vladimir Putin has signed into law a ban on the spread of "gay
propaganda" among minors which is widely regarded in the West
and by critics as discriminatory.
"Take Me to Church" was first released by Hozier, 24, on an
EP (extended play) single in 2013 and rose to number two in
Ireland.
It later became the first track on his long-awaited debut
album "Hozier" released by Island records in September and which
debuted at number one on the trade publication Billboard's rock
album chart.
The song took off in the United States after Hozier sang it
on "The David Letterman Show" in May and again in October on
"Saturday Night Live".
