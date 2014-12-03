LONDON Dec 3 British singer-songwriter Ed
Sheeran got 860 million plays on Spotify in 2014, the most for
any artist this year, the online music streaming service said on
Wednesday.
Sheeran's 2014 album "X" also came first for the most
streamed album, Spotify said.
Pop singer Katy Perry was the most streamed female artist on
Spotify's Year in Music list (here#section-story-1),
while Coldplay was the most streamed band of the year.
Pharrell Williams's hit single "Happy" got the most plays by
Spotify's 50 million active users this year.
However, Avicii's "Wake Me Up" still holds the position for
the single most frequently played track in Spotify history, with
more than 300 million streams, the Stockholm-based service said.
Spotify, which provides free on-demand music, or ad-free
tunes for paying customers, has been in the spotlight in recent
months after million-selling American singer Taylor Swift pulled
her entire catalogue from the service.
The streaming service was founded in 2006 by Daniel Ek and
Martin Lorentzon. Its founders say they have paid out $2 billion
in royalties to the industry and artists since its launch in
2008.
