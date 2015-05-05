MIAMI May 5 Music streaming service Spotify is
setting its sights on Latin America where the 17 countries it
operates in could comprise up to 15 percent of its global
business, the company's managing director of Latin America said.
The privately held Swedish streaming platform is focusing on
emerging markets after raising $100 million in 2012 to support
that growth. Spotify launched in Mexico little more than a year
ago, said Spotify's Gustavo Diament, and the country is already
among the top five of Spotify's 58 markets.
"It's close to becoming bigger than Germany," he told
Reuters this week during eMerge Americas, a Miami Beach-based
technology conference.
Spotify in January said it had 15 million paying subscribers
and 60 million active users worldwide at the end of 2014. The
company in April raised a reported $400 million giving it an
$8.4 billion valuation.
The key to attracting paying subscribers in Latin America
lies in the consumer's ability to pay for services such as
Spotify and Pandora as part of their mobile phone contracts.
Prices vary for the Spotify subscription between 11,499
Colombian pesos ($4.81) to 16.90 Peruvian soles ($5.37), cheaper
than the $9.99 a month premium for users to go ad-free in the
United States.
Spotify said it has deals in place with telecoms providers
in Latin America to include its service within phone contracts,
side-stepping the need for consumers to even have to select it.
"This allows for mass consumption that couldn't happen if
the user had to pay with a credit card, as happens in the United
States," said Leila Cobo, executive director of Latin content
and planning for Billboard.
Music streaming services have come under fire from some
high-profile artists who say they are not reimbursed fairly and
their music is devalued. Taylor Swift is one star who pulled her
entire catalog from Spotify last year.
More recently in March, rapper Jay Z launched rival
streaming service Tidal with 15 other high profile artists,
promising to pay 75 percent of revenues as royalties.
"We've paid more than $2 billion to rights holders, but we
paid that to record labels," Diament said. "We need to work with
the artists and labels to determine how these funds are paid and
distributed."
($1 = 3.15 Peruvian soles, $1 = 2,390 Colombian pesos)
