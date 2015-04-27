April 27 The American architect Frank Gehry will
be the stage designer of a new production of the Christoph Gluck
opera "Orfeo ed Euridice" for Berlin's Staatsoper, the company
announced on Monday in unveiling its 2015-2016 season.
Daniel Barenboim, the Staatsoper's music director, and
Juergen Flimm, its general manager, also announced a new
production of Richard Wagner's "Die Meistersinger von Nuernberg"
will be the season opener on Oct 3, with Barenboim conducting
his 20th Wagner production for the company.
Among the singers appearing during the next season will be
Anna Netrebko, Placido Domingo, Rene Pape, Waltraud Meier, Sonya
Yoncheva, Bejun Mehta, Magdalena Kozena, Rolando Villazon and
Jonas Kaufmann, the Staatsoper announced in a press release.
Gehry, one of the world's foremost architects, has engaged
in arts projects in the past, including appearing in an episode
of the popular television animated satire "The Simpsons". He
also designed a set for a concert staging of Mozart's "Don
Giovanni" in Los Angeles in 2003.
The 18th-century Gluck opera for which he will do the stage
design will be the main premiere production for the Staatsoper's
annual FESTTAGE festival at Easter, the house said.
The Staatsoper has used the Schiller Theater rather than its
usual venue of the Staatsoper Unter den Linden while the main
house is being renovated, but it has sold out 90 percent of the
seats in the current season, the company said.
(Reporting by Michael Roddy; Editing by Larry King)