NEW YORK Nov 15 Turning 60 and celebrating 25
years as a solo performer, Sting has done what no other
musician has done before -- he made an "appumentary" for the
iPad.
The Apple Inc (AAPL.O) app is the first to capture an
artist's body of work, performances, interviews and
biographical memorabilia and put it on an electronic tablet.
The Sting 25 app is free from the App Store on iPad.
"It's the first of a kind," the singer said at the Apple
Store on Manhattan's Upper West Side on Monday night.
"Today is my digital re-birth. The app is a model for
future delivery of music," he said, before playing his haunting
song "Fragile," which he dedicated to Apple co-founder Steve
Jobs, who died last month.
"I'm sorry he's not here, since he shaped all our futures,"
Sting said of the man who revolutionized how people listen to
music, through the iPod.
The British-born bassist and composer for the rock band The
Police launched a solo career a quarter-century ago, and the
Sting 25 app coincides with a new box set, "Sting:25 Years."
"This app encompasses my entire solo career. It's a
scrapbook for the digital age," he said.
"I felt like an archeologist in a way, going through years
and years of material, excavating these pieces of history, to
put together the box set.
"We initially considered some sort of documentary, but the
idea developed into something much more compelling and
dynamic," he said.
Described as "an appumentary" by Apple, the app explores
Sting's solo career, including his musical influences and
environmental activism. There are photos, handwritten lyrics
and journal entries, interviews and even 360-degree images of
his instruments, including his battered old bass guitar.
There is also concert footage, including from his 60th
birthday celebration last month in New York, with performances
by Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder and a dynamic
duet with Lady Gaga of "King of Pain."
"This appumentary harnesses the display and multi-touch
capabilities of iPad to tell a much richer story than you could
using a single medium," said Justin Wilkes, the app's executive
producer.
"The narrative behind Sting's journey as a songwriter and a
solo artist is as layered as this app, which is why he was the
perfect subject to collaborate with for this new approach to
storytelling."
