By Constance Watson
| LONDON, June 5
LONDON, June 5 Sting has turned back to his
childhood in the shadow of a struggling shipyard in northern
England for a musical that will debut on Broadway next year and
his first album of original material in 10 years.
The musical, "The Last Ship", is based on Sting's
experiences of living near the Swan Hunter Shipyard in Wallsend,
Newcastle, and watching the demise of Britain's shipbuilding
industry in the 1980s.
A spokeswoman for Sting on Wednesday said the musical had
also inspired the rock star to produce his first album of new
material in nearly 10 years, also called "The Last Ship", that
will be released on Sept. 23.
"Guest artists on "The Last Ship" with roots in the
northeast (of England) include Brian Johnson, Jimmy Nail, The
Unthanks, The Wilson Brothers and Kathryn Tickell," the
spokeswoman said in a statement.
"The Last Ship", released on Universal Music Group's
Polydor Records, will feature 12 songs and be produced by Rob
Mathes.
Sting, 61, has released 10 albums since going solo from the
band the Police around 1984. This will be his first album of
original material since "Sacred Love" in 2003.
As well as his music, Sting has acted in a list of films,
including "Quadrophenia" and "Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking
Barrels", and appeared as himself in TV shows like "The
Simpsons" but this is the first time he has taken a major role
in producing a musical.
He spent nearly three years working on the story that is
focused on relationships, family, and community, collaborating
with Joe Mantello, the director of the hit musical "Wicked" and
John Logan, co-writer of the latest James Bond film "Skyfall".
Sting, born Gordon Sumner, was raised in Wallsend.
The Swan Hunter Shipyard on the River Tyne was once one of
the world's leading shipbuilding operations that came under
national ownership in 1977 with its construction operations
wound back in the 1990s.