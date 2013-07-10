NEW YORK, July 10 British pop star Sting will perform songs from his new album, "The Last Ship" at ten concerts later this year that will benefit New York's Public Theater art organization.

The singer, who shot to fame in the band the Police, said the concerts will run from September 25 through October 9 at the 260-seat Anspacher Theater at the arts organization in Manhattan.

In a statement he described the small venue as "a natural fit" to perform the material from the album.

"The Last Ship," which will be released on September 23, draws inspiration from Sting's childhood in northern England. It is his first album with original material since "Sacred Love" in 2003.

"For the first and only time, Sting will perform songs from his new album," the Public Theater said on its website.

A musical of the same name as the album, based on his experiences living near the Swan Hunter Shipyard in Wallsend, Newcastle, will also debut on Broadway next year.

Sting, 61, has released 10 albums since going solo around 1984. He has also acted in films such as "Quadrophenia," "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels," and appeared as himself in TV shows including "The Simpsons."

