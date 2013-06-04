LOS ANGELES, June 4 The remaining members of
Stone Temple Pilots will not disband despite former singer Scott
Weiland asking a court to force them to do so, and it was their
legal right to kick him out because of his "destructive
behavior," their lawyer said on Tuesday.
"He's out of the band," Skip Miller, the attorney for the
1990s alternative rock band told Reuters, citing the quartet's
1996 legal partnership agreement that allows a majority of band
members to vote out an existing member.
The agreement also allowed the majority to retain the
intellectual property rights to the band's name.
"The three of them voted (Weiland) out for a lot of
reasons," Miller said. "They don't want to play with him
anymore. He was showing up hours late and had crazy, destructive
behavior."
Weiland, whose growling vocals and dyed red hair became a
symbol of the early 1990s grunge era, was fired from the band in
February. The three remaining group members sued him last month
for using the band's name to promote his solo concerts.
Weiland, 45, counter sued last week alleging that the
group's three other members - Dean DeLeo, Robert DeLeo and Eric
Kretz - secretly and wrongfully conspired to kick him out of the
band.
The singer, who promoted a solo concert in Los Angeles last
week featuring music from the group's 1992 album "Core" and 1994
album "Purple," has also asked the court for $5 million in
damages as well as legally dissolving the partnership agreement.
"How do you expel a man from a band that he started, named,
sang lead on every song, wrote the lyrics, and was the face of
for 20 years, and then try to grab the name and goodwill for
yourselves?" Weiland's lawsuit said.
"Knowing the value and goodwill associated with the Stone
Temple Pilots name and that they would be unlikely to achieve
any commercial success without it, the other members secretly
met on numerous occasions ... to wrongfully expel Weiland from
the band and seize for themselves the valuable Stone Temple
Pilots name and associated goodwill," the suit added.
The singer had no additional comment, his spokesman said.
The remaining members of the band have played recent
concerts under the Stone Temple Pilots name with new singer
Chester Bennington, who is also the frontman of rock group
Linkin Park.
The Stone Temple Pilots scored hits with guitar-heavy songs
like "Plush" in 1993 and "Interstate Love Song" the following
year. They disbanded in 2003 and reformed in 2008.
