By Michael Roddy
| LONDON, July 22
LONDON, July 22 If you like the mellow sounds of
jazz singer Norah Jones, you could well be what a new study
calls "an empathiser" who responds to the emotions of others.
If, on the other hand, you go for the Sex Pistols, the same
study says you could be a "systemiser" who likes to analyse
rules and patterns in the world.
The study, published on Wednesday in the contributory
research journal PLOS ONE, was conducted by a team of
researchers at the University of Cambridge in England, led by
PhD student David Greenberg from the Department of Psychology.
"Although people's music choices fluctuate over time, we've
discovered a person's empathy levels and thinking style predicts
what kind of music they like," Greenberg said in a press
release.
"In fact, their cognitive style - whether they're strong on
empathy or strong on systems - can be a better predictor of what
music they like than their personality."
The study was based on a sample of 4,000 Facebook users who
were asked to respond to psychology-based questionnaires, and
whose musical tastes were matched up with their cognitive style
as determined by their responses.
"People who scored high on empathy tended to prefer mellow
music (from R&B, soft rock, and adult contemporary genres),
unpretentious music (from country, folk, and singer/songwriter
genres) and contemporary music (from electronica, Latin, acid
jazz, and Euro pop)," the study found.
"They disliked intense music, such as punk and heavy metal.
In contrast, people who scored high on systemising favoured
intense music, but disliked mellow and unpretentious musical
styles."
The study showed that people's musical tastes were
consistent even within genres, with "empathisers" preferring
mellow jazz while "systemisers" liked intense, complex and
avant-garde jazz.
(Writing by Michael Roddy; Editing by Jermey Gaunt)