NEW YORK, June 5The summer music festival season is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of concertgoers in major cities and small towns around the United States and translate into big financial returns for promoters.

With an estimated 900 festivals scheduled for North America alone this year, there is a sense from the promoters of these rock extravaganzas that the modern music festival business cannot get much better than this.

"All the major markets, and even secondary ones, have developed their marquee festivals and they're all doing great," said Jordan Wolowitz, co-founder of Governors Ball, which is expected to draw some 50,000 people this weekend to New York's Randall's Island.

"But like any business, you should only enter if the market has a need for what you are offering."

Last year, live music ticket sales in North America totaled $6.2 billion, a large part earned during the festival season that unofficially kicked off in April with California's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, according to concert-trackers Pollstar.

Tens of thousands of concertgoers are expected to turn out for The Black Keys, Robert Plant, St. Vincent and other artists this weekend at Cincinnati's Bunbury Music Festival, Toronto's Field Trip, Houston's Free Press Summer Fest and Mountain Jam at New York's Hunter Mountain.

"It is a much more competitive market today than it was 20 years ago," said Ken Hays, who founded Bridgeport, Connecticut's Gathering of the Vibes, which began 20 years ago as a homage to Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead, and takes place in late July.

"There are just so many weekends in a summer and limited dollars to go around."

But the business is so robust that it has attracted the undivided attention of the world's biggest concert promoter, Live Nation Entertainment, which was formed through the merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

In April, Live Nation acquired control of Bonnaroo, the 100,000-capacity Tennessee festival due to start on June 11. In 2014, the company paid $125 million for control of the promoters behind Chicago's Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits festivals.

"I wouldn't be surprised to see a shakeout at some point," said Tony Margherita, who manages Chicago band Wilco, which organizes the Solid Sound festival held in late June at art museum MassMOCA.

"But while we may be in peak festival mode, for now it works well. "You get a maximum dosage of music and culture, it's efficient, and lots of fun." (Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy)