Pop singer Katy Perry announced on Saturday that Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz will join her on stage for a guest appearance during the halftime entertainment at February's Super Bowl.

"He's the coolest!" Perry quipped of Kravitz during an excerpt of an interview set to air on NBC on Monday. The announcement was made during Saturday's playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots.

Perry did not give any hints at to which songs the pair might perform during the game, the most-watched U.S. sporting and television event.

Shortly after the Super Bowl performance, Kravitz will kick off the second-leg of a world tour in support of his latest studio album "Strut."

Perry, 30, joins the likes of Madonna, Beyonce and Prince to perform at the NFL's Super Bowl halftime show, which regularly attracts more viewers than the average for the championship game itself.

The Super Bowl will be played on Feb. 1 in Glendale, Arizona, and broadcast on Comcast Corp-owned network NBC.

The 2014 Super Bowl averaged a record 112.2 million viewers on network Fox, while the halftime performance by singer Bruno Mars and rock group Red Hot Chili Peppers drew 115.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

