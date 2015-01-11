Jan 10 Pop singer Katy Perry announced on
Saturday that Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter Lenny
Kravitz will join her on stage for a guest appearance during the
halftime entertainment at February's Super Bowl.
"He's the coolest!" Perry quipped of Kravitz during an
excerpt of an interview set to air on NBC on Monday. The
announcement was made during Saturday's playoff game between the
Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots.
Perry did not give any hints at to which songs the pair
might perform during the game, the most-watched U.S. sporting
and television event.
Shortly after the Super Bowl performance, Kravitz will kick
off the second-leg of a world tour in support of his latest
studio album "Strut."
Perry, 30, joins the likes of Madonna, Beyonce and Prince to
perform at the NFL's Super Bowl halftime show, which regularly
attracts more viewers than the average for the championship game
itself.
The Super Bowl will be played on Feb. 1 in Glendale,
Arizona, and broadcast on Comcast Corp-owned network
NBC.
The 2014 Super Bowl averaged a record 112.2 million viewers
on network Fox, while the halftime performance by singer Bruno
Mars and rock group Red Hot Chili Peppers drew 115.3 million
viewers, according to Nielsen.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Alan Crosby)