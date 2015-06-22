June 22 Apple Inc reversed its policy
and said it would now pay artists during free trials of its new
Apple Music streaming service, after pop star Taylor Swift said
she would hold back her latest hit album "1989" from the
service.
Apple is offering users a three-month trial of its new
service and had said it would not pay artists for the use of
their music during that time.
Apple senior vice president Eddy Cue announced the change of
heart through Twitter (@cue).
"We hear you @taylorswift13 and indie artists. Love, Apple,"
Cue tweeted. (twitter.com/cue)
Swift, 25, said in a Tumblr post on Sunday that she would
hold back her album as she found Apple's policy of not paying
artists during free trial shocking and disappointing as it would
hurt young artists just starting out. (bit.ly/1eAa3Ys)
After the backflip from Apple, she turned to Twitter to
thank both Apple and her supporters, telling her 59 million
Twitter followers: "I am elated and relieved. Thank you for your
words of support today. They listened to us."
Swift has fought with music streaming services before. She
pulled her entire catalog of music from online streaming
platform Spotify last November and refused to offer "1989" on
streaming services, saying the business had shrunk the numbers
of paid album sales drastically.
However she has supported Apple's drive to supplant
advertising-based free streaming services with one funded by
user subscriptions.
An Apple spokesman confirmed Cue's tweets and that the
company would pay artists during the three-month trial period.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Rodney
Joyce)