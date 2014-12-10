By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Dec 10 Pop singer Taylor Swift
continued her reign at the top of the revamped U.S. Billboard
200 album chart on Wednesday, shaking off new entries.
Swift's "1989" album sold 230,000 full copies, 435,000 songs
and was streamed 27,000 times, according to figures from Nielsen
SoundScan, totaling 274,000 sales units and holding the top spot
for a fifth non-consecutive week.
According to the new chart formula unveiled by Billboard
last week, 10 songs equal one album unit and 1,500 online
streams equals one album unit.
"Shake It Off," Swift's lead song from "1989," scored three
Grammy nominations, including two for top categories last week.
At No. 2 this week, a cappella group Pentatonix holds steady
with its festive record "That's Christmas to Me" totaling
221,000 units, while veteran rockers AC/DC entered the chart at
No. 3 with its latest album "Rock or Bust" topping 174,000
units.
The only other new entry in the top 10 of the Billboard 200
chart was R&B singer Mary J. Blige's "London Sessions" at No. 9.
Swift's song "Blank Space" held the top spot on the digital
songs chart with another 254,000 digital downloads, while
actress Jennifer Lawrence's rendition of James Newton Howard's
"The Hanging Tree" from "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1,"
held steady at No. 2 with 168,000 downloads.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey and
Jonathan Oatis)