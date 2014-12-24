LOS ANGELES Dec 24 Taylor Swift's album "1989"
reclaimed the top spot on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart on
Wednesday, besting rapper Nicki Minaj's new release "The
Pinkprint."
"1989" has been atop the chart for six of its eight weeks in
release. It sold 331,000 album copies, 433,000 songs and no
streams, totaling 375,000 sales units, according to figures from
Nielsen SoundScan.
Swift, 25, is one of a handful of top artists currently
protesting some streaming sites like the popular Spotify.
The revamped Billboard 200 now counts 10 songs as equal to
one album unit, while 1,500 online streams equals one album
unit.
The new formula unveiled this month is an effort to better
represent current music consumption, Billboard said. Album sales
have been in steady decline with the rise of individual song
downloads and Internet streaming.
Backed by No. 1 hit "Shake It Off," "1989" has so far sold a
total of 3.4 million copies, making it the second-best selling
album of this year.
Minaj's "The Pinkprint" debuted at No. 2 with 244,000 total
sales units while D'Angelo and the Vanguard's "Black Messiah",
the R&B singer's first album in 14 years, entered the chart at
No. 5 with 117,000 total sales units.
Last week's top album, J. Cole's "2014 Forest Hills Drive"
dropped to No. 4 with 135,000 total sales units.
A cappella quintet Pentatonix held at No. 3 with "That's
Christmas to Me" registering 214,000 total sales units.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by David Gregorio)