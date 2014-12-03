By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Dec 3 Taylor Swift climbed back to
the top spot on the newly revamped U.S. Billboard 200 album
chart on Wednesday, in a list that the trade magazine believes
now more accurately reflects present-day music consumption.
Swift's "1989" jumped from No. 2 to No. 1 this week with
total album sales of 339,000 units, according to physical album
sales, digital song sales and online streaming figures compiled
by Nielsen SoundScan.
The new weekly Billboard 200 chart, previously measured only
by physical and digital U.S. album sales, will now include
digital songs, of which 10 songs equal one album unit, and
online streaming figures, where 1,500 streams equal one album
unit.
In the case of "1989" this week, there were 281,000 copies
sold of the full album, 580,000 songs purchased individually and
36,000 streams of music from "1989." The lower streaming figure
relates to Swift removing her entire catalog of music from
online streaming giant Spotify.
A cappella group Pentatonix climbed one spot to No. 2 as
"That's Christmas to Me" sold a total of 227,000 units, while
rapper Eminem debuted at No. 3 with "ShadyXV" selling 148,000
units.
Last week's chart-toppers, British boy band One Direction,
dropped to No. 4 this week with "Four" selling 125,000 units.
Other new entries in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 this
week include rapper Rick Ross at No. 6 with "Hood Billionaire"
and R&B singer Beyonce at No. 8 with the "Beyonce: More Only
EP," part of the platinum edition of her self-titled 2013 album
re-released last week.
On the digital songs chart, Swift's "Blank Space" held the
top spot with sales of 342,000 copies.
Actress Jennifer Lawrence was a surprise entry at No. 2 with
James Howard's song "Hanging Tree," which she sings in "Hunger
Games: Mockingjay - Part 1," the blockbuster movie that opened
last month. The song sold 200,000 digital copies.
