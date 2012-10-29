LOS ANGELES Oct 29 Country-pop star Taylor
Swift will co-host the Grammy nominations live on television
from Nashville, the capital of country music, the Recording
Academy said on Monday.
Swift, 22, who has won six Grammy awards, will join
rapper-actor LL Cool J to announce nominees in some of the major
categories during a one-hour live telecast on Dec. 5, featuring
performances from country artist Luke Bryan and pop-rockers
Maroon 5.
The singer is currently on a touring blitz to promote her
latest album, "Red", and has become an awards show favorite,
most recently premiering her new single at the MTV Video Music
Awards in September.
Swift's addition to the roster is part of the Grammy
organization's celebration of country music this year, moving
the nominations concert from Los Angeles to Nashville, home to
the Grand Ole Opry and dozens of recording studios that have
spawned artists such as Swift, Carrie Underwood and Lady
Antebellum.
Organizers began televising the nominations in a live show
five years ago in a bid to boost TV viewership for the annual
Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles in February. This year,
39.9 million viewers tuned in to see British singer Adele sweep
the awards with six major wins.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Dale
Hudson)