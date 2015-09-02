(Corrects to lions from tigers in 2nd paragraph)
NEW YORK, Sept 2 The director of Taylor Swift's
new African-set music video on Wednesday sought to deflect
mounting criticism over the absence of black people in the
mini-film and its romanticized portrayal of the continent
"Wildest Dreams," a love story filmed against a backdrop of
giraffes, lions, waterfalls and stunning sunsets, has been
viewed more than 15 million times since it was released on
Monday to accompany the American pop superstar's latest single.
Although Swift is donating all profits to the African Parks
Foundation of America, critics have seized on the video, which
appears to be set in the 1930s or 1940s, as portraying a
stereotyped colonial-era view of Africa.
"So thank you, Taylor Swift, for proving once again that
African stereotypes are safe atop the pinnacle of American pop
culture," wrote Matt Carotenuto, who teaches African studies at
New York's St. Lawrence University, in a Wednesday article on
Salon.com.
"Taylor Swift Went To Africa To Film A Music Video And
There's Only White People," wrote Myles Tanzer in a blog on New
York-based music site TheFader.com.
Joseph Kahn, who directed the "Wildest Dreams" video,
responded on Twitter; "My long time producer Jil Hardin who did
Power/Rangers, Blank Space, Wildest Dreams is a (super hot)
black woman FYI."
"I absolutely love that Taylor donated all her video
proceeds to African parks Foundation. She's lost a lot of money
doing that. Good soul," Kahn added, saying the video was shot in
Botswana and South Africa.
Neither Taylor Swift, who has some 62 million Twitter
followers and whose "1989" album has sold more than 8 million
copies worldwide, nor her representatives have responded to the
criticism.
In an article for National Public Radio's website, James
Kaaga Arinaitwe and Viviane Rutabingwa, who both have lived and
worked in several African nations, said Swift was by far the
first person to use the continent as a backdrop for romantic
tales, without including African people.
"We are shocked to think that in 2015, Taylor Swift, her
record label and her video production group would think it was
OK to film a video that presents a glamorous version of the
white colonial fantasy of Africa," they added.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Sandra Maler)