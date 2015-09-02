(Adds statement from director, paragraphs 5-7)
NEW YORK, Sept 2 The director of Taylor Swift's
new music video set in Africa struck back on Wednesday at
mounting criticism of the scarcity of black people in the
mini-film and its romanticized portrayal of the continent.
"Wildest Dreams," a love story filmed against a backdrop of
giraffes, lions, waterfalls and stunning sunsets, has been
viewed more than 15 million times since it was released on
Monday to accompany the American pop superstar's latest single.
Although Swift is donating all proceeds to the African Parks
Foundation of America, critics have seized on the video as
portraying a stereotyped colonial-era view of Africa.
"So thank you, Taylor Swift, for proving once again that
African stereotypes are safe atop the pinnacle of American pop
culture," wrote Matt Carotenuto, who teaches African studies at
New York state's St. Lawrence University, in an article on
Wednesday on Salon.com.
Director Joseph Kahn said the "Wildest Dreams" video
depicted a love story on the set of a period film in Africa in
1950.
Kahn said there were black Africans in the video in
background shots but that it would have been "historically
inaccurate to load the crew with more black actors as the video
would have been accused of rewriting history." He also noted
that the video's producer, Jil Hardin, and editor Chancler
Haynes are both African-American.
"There is no political agenda in the video. Our only goal
was to tell a tragic love story in classic Hollywood
iconography," Kahn said in a statement.
Swift, who has some 62 million Twitter followers and whose
"1989" album has sold more than 8 million copies worldwide, has
not responded to the criticism.
In an article for National Public Radio's website, James
Kaaga Arinaitwe and Viviane Rutabingwa, who have both lived and
worked in several African countries, said Swift was not the
first person to use the continent as a backdrop for romantic
tales.
"We are shocked to think that in 2015, Taylor Swift, her
record label and her video production group would think it was
OK to film a video that presents a glamorous version of the
white colonial fantasy of Africa," they added.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Sandra Maler and Peter
Cooney)