(Corrects name of orchestra in fifth paragraph to Hollywood
Bowl Orchestra, instead of the Los Angeles Philharmonic)
By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES, Sept 12 Under the starry skies of
Hollywood on Friday, the animated world of America's
longest-running television series "The Simpsons" came alive
through music and lively performances from the cast on stage at
Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl.
Matt Groening, the show's creator, kicked off the first
night of the three-night event reminiscing about Fox's early
censorship regulations, as the program prepares to enter its
26th season later this month.
Cast member Hank Azaria, who voices many of Springfield's
best known residents such as bartender Moe, Kwik-E-Mart owner
Apu, and police Chief Wiggum, hosted the evening and dressed as
Apu to sing "Who Needs The Kwik-E-Mart" accompanied by dancing
hot dogs.
Premiering in 1989, donut-loving Homer and his dysfunctional
family have been tapping into the changing American zeitgeist
and satirizing popular culture for over two decades.
On Friday, the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra played musical
numbers from specific episodes and opening sequence couch gags
while a giant screen played clips from the show.
Cast members Yeardley Smith, the voice of Lisa Simpson, and
Nancy Cartwright, who voices Bart, held an "in memoriam" tribute
for former Fox TV presidents, including Barry Diller and Kevin
Reilly. Cartwright also made one of Bart's famous crank phone
calls on stage with Azaria answering as Moe.
Special guests included talk show host Conan O'Brien, a
former writer on "The Simpsons," who sang "Monorail," dressed as
his character Lyle Lanley, accompanied by the Los Angeles Gay
Men's Chorus.
Composer Hans Zimmer came on stage to perform his work from
2007's "The Simpsons Movie," and comedians Weird Al Yankovic and
Jon Lovitz also performed musical numbers. The night ended with
an array of fireworks.
"The Simpsons" is the world's most-watched U.S television
show, syndicated across more than 100 countries, and reaches
more than 150 million viewers a week.
The anniversary celebrations this year have included a
crossover with Lego building blocks in an episode, and a
holographic Homer appearing at San Diego's Comic Con in July.
Fox's sister cable channel FXX hosted a 12-day "Every
Simpsons Ever" marathon earlier this month, airing all 552
episodes back to back.
The series will kick off its 26th season with an anticipated
crossover episode with Fox's animated series "Family Guy,"
created by Seth MacFarlane, where the show's Griffin family will
meet the Simpsons in Springfield.
(Editing by Curtis Skinner and Mark Potter)