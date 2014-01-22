Members of The Wanted, an English-Irish boy band, perform in the Village during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

NEW YORK Boy band, The Wanted, said on Wednesday they were taking a break and that their upcoming Word of Mouth Tour would be their last for a while.

The group, whose members are British and Irish and whose hit singles include "I Found You," "Chasing the Sun" and "Glad You Came," said they had decided to pursue their own personal plans.

"The band wants to stress to their fans that they will continue on as The Wanted and look forward to many successful projects together in the future," they said on their website, which also announced the release of a new video and single "Glow in the Dark."

The group, comprising Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Nathan Sykes, Tom Parker and Jay McGuiness, was formed in 2009 and its members are in their early 20s.

They were signed by Justin Bieber's manager Scooter Braun and hit the U.S. pop charts in 2012 with their infectious dance songs.

Known for their raucous behavior, the band appeared in a reality show produced by Ryan Seacrest Productions on U.S. cable network E! that premiered in June. It followed the band as they prepared for their album and world tour.

The Wanted's 2014 tour will take them to Europe and Britain and Ireland during February and March, and to the U.S. in April and May.

