NEW YORK Jan 22 Boy band, The Wanted, said on
Wednesday they were taking a break and that their upcoming Word
of Mouth Tour would be their last for a while.
The group, whose members are British and Irish and whose hit
singles include "I Found You," "Chasing the Sun" and "Glad You
Came," said they had decided to pursue their own personal plans.
"The band wants to stress to their fans that they will
continue on as The Wanted and look forward to many successful
projects together in the future," they said on their website,
which also announced the release of a new video and single "Glow
in the Dark."
The group, comprising Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Nathan
Sykes, Tom Parker and Jay McGuiness, was formed in 2009 and its
members are in their early 20s.
They were signed by Justin Bieber's manager Scooter Braun
and hit the U.S. pop charts in 2012 with their infectious dance
songs.
Known for their raucous behavior, the band appeared in a
reality show produced by Ryan Seacrest Productions on U.S. cable
network E! that premiered in June. It followed the band as they
prepared for their album and world tour.
The Wanted's 2014 tour will take them to Europe and Britain
and Ireland during February and March, and to the U.S. in April
and May.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Eric Kelsey and
Bernadette Baum)