By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 Canadian R&B singer The
Weeknd held on to the top spot for the second consecutive week
on the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, edging
out four new entries to the top ten.
"Beauty Behind the Madness," the second studio album by The
Weeknd, sold 77,000 albums, 325,000 songs and was streamed 52
million times, totaling 144,000 units according to figures from
Nielsen SoundScan for the week ending Sept. 10.
Heavy metal rockers Five Finger Death Punch led the new
entries in this week's chart with its latest record "Got Your
Six" at No. 2 with 119,000 units, while rapper Travis Scott's
"Rodeo" came in at No. 3 with 85,000 units.
The Billboard 200 chart tallies album sales, song sales (10
songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams
equal one album).
Other new entries in the top ten of the chart include
veteran heavy metal group Iron Maiden's latest record "Book of
Souls" at No. 4 and Australian actor-singer Troye Sivan's "Wild"
at No. 5.
Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber held onto the top spot of
the Billboard Digital Songs chart, which measures single track
downloads, with his latest song "What Do You Mean" selling
159,000 downloads in the past week.
