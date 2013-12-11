NEW YORK Dec 11 With earnings of $125 million,
pop singer Madonna is the highest-paid woman in music, easily
surpassing Lady Gaga and country-pop singer Taylor Swift, Forbes
said on Wednesday.
Her income for the 12-month period used by the magazine also
made her the highest-earning celebrity overall, it said.
Much of Madonna's earnings from June 2012 to June 2013 were
from her worldwide MDNA Tour, which pulled in $305 million. But
the 55-year-old singer, who jumped from ninth place in 2012,
also made money with merchandising sales, her fragrance and from
her Material Girl clothing line.
She is "music's top earner of any genre or gender and the
highest-paid celebrity of any stripe," according to Forbes.
Lady Gaga, with $80 million, jumped from No. 4 to No. 2 this
year, despite her Born This Way Ball tour being cut short due to
an injury. Gaga, 27, released her album "ARTPOP" after the cut
off date for Forbes' annual earnings calculations.
Swift, 23, dropped from second place in 2012 to third this
year. Her $55 million in earnings came from sales of her latest
album "Red" as well as endorsement deals, records sales and
touring.
Forbes compiled the list after estimating pre-tax income
based on record sales, concert tickets, touring information
merchandise sales and interviews with concert promoters, lawyers
and managers. It also looked at data from the Pollstar trade
magazine, the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America)
and tracking firm Nielsen SoundScan.
Singer Beyonce, 32, came in fourth, not far behind with $53
million. The R&B star, who rose two places from last year, was
also on the road with her Mrs. Carter World Tour, and earned
cash from her House of Dereon clothing line and endorsement
deals.
Jennifer Lopez, 44, rounded out the top five women with $45
million. Although her earnings dropped after she left her spot
as a judge on the TV singing competition show "American Idol,"
she still earned plenty of money from her world tour and the
Latin singing competition show "Q'Viva" for the Fox television
network.
Country singer and 2005 "American Idol" winner Carrie
Underwood, 30, was a newcomer to the list at No. 9. Underwood,
who played the lead role of Maria in a live version of "The
Sound of Music" for television earlier this month, earned $31
million from her latest album "Blown Away" and touring.
The full list can be found at: here
(Editing by Philip Barbara)