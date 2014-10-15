LONDON Oct 15 U2 lead singer Bono apologised on
Wednesday to iTunes users who objected to receiving an automatic
download of the Irish rock group's latest album in September in
conjunction with the launch of new Apple iPhones.
The release of the band's 11-track "Songs of Innocence" free
into an estimated 500 million iTunes accounts was a classic case
of a publicity stunt backfiring, when thousands of users
complained they did not want the album and that it took up
precious storage space.
"Oops, I'm sorry about that," Bono said in a video interview
with the band posted on Facebook, in which U2 responded to
questions posed by Facebook users.
His apology came in response to Harriet Madeline Jobson who
asked: "Can you please never release an album on iTunes that
automatically downloads to peoples' playlists ever again? It's
really rude."
It wasn't the first time Bono has said sorry. He wrote the
band's song "Sweetest Thing" as an apology to his wife Ali for
being in a recording studio on her birthday.
"I had this beautiful idea and we kind of got carried away
with ourselves," Bono said in his latest apology.
"Artists are prone to that kind of thing. Drop of
megalomania, touch of generosity, dash of self promotion and
deep fear that these songs that we poured our life into over the
last few years mightn't be heard.
"There's a lot of noise out there. I guess we got a little
noisy ourselves to get through it," Bono said.
The free download of the band's album was announced - and
happened virtually simultaneously - when U2 performed at the
Apple iPhone launch event in Cupertino, California on Sept 9.
At the time, Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook
had called it the largest album release in history because there
are more than 500 million iTunes users, but it almost
immediately turned into a public relations debacle for Apple and
U2 as angry iTunes users took to social media to complain.
