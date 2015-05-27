LOS ANGELES May 27 Irish rockers U2 said on
Wednesday their longtime tour manager, Dennis Sheehan, died in
Los Angeles where the band is performing part of its latest
tour.
The Los Angeles County Coroner said Sheehan, 68, died
Wednesday morning of natural causes at a hotel in West
Hollywood. Sheehan's death came hours after the first concert
Tuesday night of a five-show run at The Forum in Los Angeles,
part of a 20-city tour.
"We've lost a family member, we're still taking it in," said
lead singer Bono on the group's website. "He wasn't just a
legend in the music business, he was a legend in our band. He is
irreplaceable."
Sheehan worked for many big names in the music industry, and
was singer Robert Plant's assistant on Led Zeppelin's 1977 U.S.
tour before joining U2 on the road.
The 22-time Grammy winners, known for hits like "Sunday
Bloody Sunday" and "Beautiful Day," has embarked on almost 20
tours since forming in 1976.
(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Mary Milliken and
Alan Crosby)