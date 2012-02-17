Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Michael ''Flea'' Balzary (L) and lead singer Anthony Kiedis perform during their world tour at the National Stadium in Lima, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

This year's Grammy winners Bon Iver, Skrillex and The Civil Wars along with bands like Radiohead and Red Hot Chili Peppers are among line-up of artists announced on Tuesday for the 11th annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee.

Much like the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California and the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts in Britain, Bonnaroo is among the top live music gatherings of the year.

Typically some 80,000 people from around the world trek to Manchester, Tenn., about an hour southeast of Nashville, for the four-day event. This year's Bonnaroo runs June 7-10 and will also feature music by Foster the People, Phish, the Beach Boys, Ludacris, Flogging Molly and comedian Aziz Ansari.

The festival began as a gathering for jam bands, but has expanded to include a wide array of artists. Past headliners have included Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, The Grateful Dead and Willie Nelson.

For the 2012 edition, other acts also include Alice Cooper, Ben Folds Five, The Shins, The Avett Brothers, Dispatch, Feist, The Roots, Superjam, Black Star, Mac Miller, Childish Gambino and Major Lazer among numerous others.

Tickets for this year's festival go on sale at noon Saturday, February 18, at the event's website, bonnaroo.com.

