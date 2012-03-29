NASHVILLE Las Vegas turns into Nashville West on Sunday when the Academy of Country Music brings its awards show to the resort city along with stars such as Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton.

Among top honors on one of country's biggest nights, the album of the year category features Lambert and her "Four the Record" in a tight race with Eric Church and "Chief," Chesney for "Hemingway's Whiskey," Jason Aldean with "My Kinda Party" and popular Lady Antebellum for "Own the Night."

Lady Antebellum took the award last year for its smash hit "Need You Now," while Taylor Swift was given entertainer of the year, which is voted on by fans, and Lambert came away the big winner with four trophies overall including top female vocalist.

Lambert, a previous two-time album of the year winner, said receiving this year's nod with "Four the Record" remained a special moment as it comes from the industry group that showcases the best music and performances in country.

"I spend so much time and energy and put so much of my heart into an album, so when it's nominated ... it's one of those moments, like you are proud of your child," she told Reuters.

Church, who scored his first No. 1 country album with "Chief," echoed Lambert's comment, saying his nomination was a special acknowledgement that he holds in high regard.

"(Albums) are what I hope I'm most known for. There are a lot of records I put up on a pedestal, and I think it's still important to make records that people put up on a pedestal."

A who's who of the industry is expected to turn out for Sunday's show, including Reba McEntire, Jason Aldean, Martina McBride, and even Lionel Richie, who is promoting his new album of duets with country singers.

In what is expected to be one of the more unusual moments of the event, a pair of New Jersey widowers will get married during the live broadcast and be serenaded by McBride and Train singer Pat Monahan with the song, "Marry Me."

While all eyes will be on performances, awards remain the focus of the night. Chesney comes into the night with a leading nine nominations, followed by Aldean with six and Lady Antebellum with five.

Chesney could take home his fifth entertainer of the year award, but he faces the likes of Swift, who at age 22 has already won that award twice, and is coming off a recent Grammy victory for best country song with "Mean."

But both Chesney and Swift face some stiff competition from popular Jason Aldean and Blake Shelton, who has seen his star rise this past year as a judge on highly-rated TV show "The Voice." Rounding out the category is veteran Brad Paisley.

Paisley is a contender to take home his sixth male vocalist award, a trophy he's held in his hands since 2006. Also nominated in that category are Chesney, Aldean, Shelton and former "Nashville Star" TV singing contest winner Chris Young.

Lambert, Swift and McBride all will vie for best female vocalist, squaring off against Sara Evans and Carrie Underwood. Lady Antebellum feature prominently in the race for top vocal group against The Band Perry, Eli Young Band, Rascal Flatts and Zac Brown Band.

Finally, what may be the most unlikely - and most talked about - country hit of the year, Toby Keith's party song "Red Solo Cup," earned him three nominations, including video and single of the Year.

The 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards airs live on the CBS network on Sunday.

(Reporting by Vernell Hackett; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and Jill Serjeant)