Back from injury, Lionel Richie to tour with Mariah Carey
LOS ANGELES Lionel Richie is ready to hit the road with Mariah Carey for his "All the Hits" North American tour after a knee injury in March forced him to postpone the venture.
ATLANTA Rapper Slim Dunkin has been shot to death in Atlanta, police said on Saturday.
Dunkin, 24, whose real name was Mario Hamilton, was killed on Friday at a studio where a music video was being filmed, Atlanta police said in a statement.
"Moments after his arrival, an argument began and the victim was shot," the statement said.
Dunkin was taken to Atlanta's Grady Memorial Hospital where he died a short time later. He belonged to a group called 1017 Brick Squad, which includes rappers Gucci Mane and Waka Flocka Flame, according to the Atlanta group's Facebook page.
Police said there have been no arrests in the case.
LOS ANGELES Taylor Swift got back together with Spotify on Friday, returning her music to streaming services almost three years after complaining publicly they did not pay artists enough, and on the same day rival Katy Perry released a new album.