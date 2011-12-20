LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Elvis may have left the building -- and the planet, for that matter -- but he's not done racking up accolades.

"Young Man With the Big Beat: The Complete '56 Elvis Presley Masters," a five-CD box set of Elvis Presley's early recordings, has been nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Historical Album category by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

The collection, put out to celebrate the 55th anniversary of Presley's 1956 RCA debut, was released this fall by Sony's Legacy Recordings.

Songs in the sprawling collection include studio recordings of such early hits as "Blue Suede Shoes" and "Lawdy, Miss Clawdy," plus live tracks, outtakes and interviews.

Legacy will follow up on the "Young Man" collection in January with "Elvis Country," a two-disc compilation of Presley's country recordings.

During his lifetime, Presley logged 14 Grammy nominations, and won three awards, for the gospel recordings "How Great Thou Art," "He Touched Me" and the live recording of "How Great Thou Art." The singer was also the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award in 1971.

Presley died in 1977, at the age of 42.