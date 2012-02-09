LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Grammy nominees Kanye West, Lady Gaga and Adele take note: first you could Shazam the Super Bowl, and now you can Shazam the Grammy Awards.

Shazam and the Recording Academy announced Thursday that viewers will be able to use the app during the awards show to free up exclusive behind-the-scenes content and stay apprised of the performance schedule.

"The Grammy's broadcast brings together two of the key aspects of the discovery service Shazam offers - music, which is our heritage, and television, which is part of our future," Shazam CEO Andrew Fisher said in a statement.

Shazam, which started as an app for recognizing songs, has been pushing its audio recognition technology into the TV space. If one opens up the app while watching an advertisement or program that is Shazam-enabled, it will unlock all kinds of content.

It has used this for more than a dozen TV shows and even more advertisements, but the biggest "Shazam for TV" moment to date was last Sunday's Super Bowl. The game itself was Shazamable, as were nearly half of the advertisements.

Shazam has latched onto another big event platform in the case of the Grammys, and tagging the show will offer users a live stream of behind-the-scenes footage, a set list for the big show and the ability to buy all kinds of music.

Additionally, if any Shazam user tags a song between now and March 15, they will be entered into a contest to win a VIP trip for two to next year's Grammy Awards.