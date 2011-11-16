LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Bust out your Yule log and pour yourself a nice, refreshing glass of egg nog, music fans, because this Christmas just got a little more special.

"Baby" sensation Justin Bieber and crooner Cee Lo Green will be among those performing on TNT's "Christmas in Washington," the cable outlet announced Tuesday.

Bieber and Green will be joined by "Dreamgirls" star Jennifer Hudson and "Victorious" star Victoria Justice for the extravaganza, which will air December 16 at 8 p.m.

Turner Networks late-night host Conan O'Brien will preside over the festivities, in his maiden hosting gig for the annual event.

The concert will be taped at Washington, D.C.'s National Building Museum on December 11.

Bieber and Green will be spending a lot of time together this holiday season; the pair will also perform on NBC's "Christmas in Rockefeller Center," alongside Tony Bennett, Michael Buble, Faith Hill and others. That special will air 9 p.m. ET.