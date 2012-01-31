Singer Justin Bieber speaks at a ceremony where Michael Jackson's shoes and gloves are used to make hand and foot imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

LOS ANGELES, Jan 31 (TheWrap.com) - Justin Bieber is confirmed as a first-time host and return musical guest on "Saturday Night Live" -- at least that's what Alec Baldwin revealed during his "Here's the Thing" podcast on WNYC.

Baldwin traveled to 30 Rock -- specifically, the office of "SNL" creator Lorne Michaels -- to chat with Michaels about his career and the late-night series. While describing Michaels' office, Baldwin focused in on a bulletin board that holds the names of "SNL" hosts for the whole season.

"The biggest names in the business are coming here thirty-something years (after the show's 1975 debut) to host the show," Baldwin says. "You have Ben Stiller, Melissa McCarthy, (who) won the Emmy award, and Katy Perry's coming and Jimmy Fallon, who's obviously double-dipping on your payroll, Jonah Hill, and I don't want to ruin any other names . Bieber's confirmed, he's the music and the (host)" .

"Yeah," Michaels replies.

Baldwin himself is the record holder for most times hosting "SNL," marking his 16th time as host with his stint as the season 37 premiere host in September.

Meanwhile, Oscar nominee Jonah Hill will make his second appearance as "SNL" host -- for the March 10 episode -- EW.com reports.

NBC did not immediately respond to TheWrap's request for comment on upcoming "SNL" hosts.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)