NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Kanye West is taking his talents to the Middle East.

According to a report in the New York Observer, the multi-platinum rapper - nominated for seven prizes at the upcoming Grammy Awards -- is talking with three different Arab municipalities about using them in his next film-slash-music video.

The lucky nominees are Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Doha, Qatar, one of which West will pick to serve as his geographical muse.

A year and a half ago, the Chicago native directed a 35-minute short film titled "Runaway" based on the songs from his last album, "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy." This film would be similar in its ambitions, which, as always, are grandiose. Lest you forget, the last one starred a half-woman, half-phoenix.

However, the locale - the Persian Gulf - is quite a transition from the forested backdrop of "Runaway."

West has reportedly elected that region because he fell in love with it on a visit last year and wanted to flex his creative muscles thousands of miles from home.

The enigmatic wordsmith and producer always seems to look for the next big challenge, whether it was his auto-tune'd album "808s and Heartbreak" or the recent artistic-turned-altruistic project he ranted for hours about on Twitter.

Having already won multiple Grammy Awards, staged awe-inspiring live performances, recorded and toured with Jay-Z and so on, why not add filmmaker and U.S. ambassador to the resume?

How will West's glitz and glam bravado play in the Persian Gulf? We'll let you know as soon as his representatives get in touch.

