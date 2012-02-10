LOS ANGELES, Feb 9 (TheWrap.com) - Lady Gaga: Singer. Songwriter. Pioneer in meat-based attire. General curiosity. And now, social-media mogul in training.

The "Born This Way" chanteuse has launched a new social-media site, LittleMonsters.com, for her fans to convene, share information and, no doubt, rave about the awesomeness that is Gaga. (The site derives its moniker from the nickname that the singer has bestowed upon her fans.)

The site is currently in beta stage, and available for membership on an invitation-only basis. However, some early reports, including one from CNN, liken the site to the mobile app Pinterest, which allows users to "pin" locations and items of interest.

Matt Michelsen, CEO and co-founder of Backplane -- which created LittleMonsters.com -- told Mashable that LittleMonsters.com will "nite people around interests, affinities and movements.

"Backplane is about bringing together communities and Gaga's community just so happens to be the community we're using to learn about proper functionality," added Michelsen. "We think we can really change the world."

The "Judas" belter -- born Stefani Germanotta -- is already an enormous presence in the social-media world, with 19 million Twitter followers and more than one billion YouTube views.

It remains to be seen whether she will enjoy that same popularity as a site owner, but she'll have plenty of opportunities to promote her new venture on the road: The singer announced Wednesday that she's embarking on a new world tour, dubbed the Born This Way Ball, beginning on April 27. The tour will kick off at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul, South Korea, and will spread across the globe into 2013.

